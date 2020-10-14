Pokemon GO October 2020 : Unique Shiny Charizard with Dragon Breath!

Today we’re looking at all the feature details released for Pokemon GO in October 2020 starting October 17! That includes updates for the game, Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and the next big Community Day – with Charmander! The next big day you’ll likely want to pay attention to takes place on October 17, starting at 11AM local time.

The next event in Pokemon GO is the Pokemon GO Community Day for October 2020. During this event, there’ll be a vast abundance of Charmander running around the world. During this event there’ll be a greater chance that you’ll find a Shiny Charmander – more because there’ll be more of this one Pokemon out in the wild, but also more because Niantic increases the chances that any Charmander will be Shiny.

If you catch a Charmander during the event, then evolve said Charmander into a Charmeleon, then Charmeleon into a Charizard, you’ll find that Charizard has a special move called Dragon Breath. This move will appear so long as you acquired the Charmander during the event and the evolution happens within two hours of the conclusion of the event.

The event will roll with Community Day bonuses like three times the Stardust you’d normally get for catching a Pokemon. You’ll also find incense lasts for a full three hours, so long as it was activated during the event.

There’ll be a special October Community Day Box in the Pokemon GO in-game shop during the event – and likely shortly thereafter. The box will cost you 1,280 PokeCoins, and it’ll contain several items. In the box you’ll find an Elite Charged TM, 3x Super Incubators, 3x Star Pieces, and 30 Ultra Balls.

During the event there’ll be a “Charmander Community Day Special Research” story available for sale in the Pokemon GO shop. There, said story will cost users a single US dollar. NOTE: We’ve got a bunch of Strange Egg details coming up soon too- stay tuned!