Pokemon GO November 2021: Dia de Muertos and events galore

Today we’re taking a peek at the calendar for the month of November, 2021. It begins on November 1, 2021 with two events and one launch. There’s GO Battle Day starting at 12AM local time (that’s right as the day switches from October 31 to November 1). There’ll also be a Dia de Muertos on November 1 that’ll start at 10AM local time- no matter where you live in the world.

November Research Breakthrough action begins on November 1, 2021 at around 3PM CDT. The very next day, November 2, we’ll see our first Spotlight Hour of the month – Cacnea! That’ll start at approximately 6PM local time. There’ll be a Darkrai Raid Hour on the 3rd at 6PM, too.

The big monster event for the month is the FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, that’ll begin on November 5, 2021, at 10AM local time. That same launch time marks the release of Mega Manectric in raids, as well as raids for Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion – and their raid hour takes place on November 10 at 6PM.

Back up a bit to November 8 and we’ll see the start of Season 9 of Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup. Chinchou Spotlight Hour takes place on November 9, 2021, at 6PM local time.

If you live in St Louis, Missouri, there’ll be an awesome Safari Zone event at approximately 10AM local time on Friday, November 12. On the 16th of November we’ll see the launch of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – so there’ll be PLENTY of surprises in Pokemon GO. That same day we’ll start to see Mega Lopunny in raid battles (also at 10AM), and raid battles with Cresselia.

We’re only halfway through the month and we’re not done yet! November 16, 2021 at 6PM we’ll see a Turtwig Spotlight Hour. The very next day on the 17th at 6PM is the raid hour for Cresselia.

There’ll be another GO Battle Day on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the turn of the day. The Community Day for the month takes place on the 21st, starting at 11AM. November 2021 Community Day in Pokemon GO features SHINX!

November 22nd at 2021 launches a GO Battle League Season 9 – all leagues event. This event will run from the 22nd to the 29th at 2PM CDT. A Chimchar Spotlight Hour will take place on November 23, followed by another Cresselia raid hour at 6PM local time on November 24.

The 26th of November will feature an EPIC EVENT for the Hoopa event series Season of Mischief. This event will take place on the 26th of November at 10AM local time, no matter where you live. The final event of the month of November (that we know of so far) is a Piplup Spotlight Hour set for 6PM local time on November 30, 2021.