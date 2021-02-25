Pokemon GO March updates include Beldum and Gible, for starters

Pokemon GO has a collection of updates and releases ready to roll for the month of March, 2021. In this month of chills, users will find a Research Breakthrough connected to Gible. If you’re looking to make use of this tiny baby monster, you’ll need to start this Research Breakthrough quest and follow through on seven individual days – it’s not going to be easy.

There’ll be some Legendary Shadow Pokemon action in the month of March, starting with Shadow Articuno. It’s POSSIBLE we’ll see the rest of the Legendary bird Pokemon collection available in a similar manner throughout the year – but Niantic’s currently tight-lipped on the matter. For now, the first of these will appear with Giovanni in a battle that ALSO, you guessed it: won’t be easy.

Throughout the month of March, 2021, there’ll be several events. The one we’re most looking forward to will be “Weather Week”, that’ll take place from Wednesday, March 24, 2021, all the way to March 29, 2021. That event will deliver weather-themed Pokemon aplenty! This means we’re seeing Tonadus, Thundurus, and Landorous, all of which will be joined by new avatar items for great justice!

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, there’ll be an Incense Day. That Incense Day will allow said Incense to attract more Psychic and Steel-type Pokemon than usual. According to Niantic, this specifically includes Beldum. If you’ve ever wanted a Metagross, now’s the time to go at it full force!

This is only part of the list of March bits and pieces for Pokemon GO. We’re expecting a whole lot more specific details on the event series that’ll effectively be the most action-packed March in the history of Pokemon GO – stay tuned as we learn more!

UPDATE: Niantic suggests they’ll be delivering a free one-time bundle every single Monday in March, 2021. These bundles will include 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, and a Remote Raid Pass. You’ll need to head to the in-game shop and tap said bundle to access for free – easy!