Pokemon GO maps and trackers that’ll still work in 2021

Pokemon GO maps and trackers were launched soon after the initial release of the game itself. Since the beginning, Niantic’s disavowed said maps and trackers, suggesting that the game should be played only with the software and hardware they provide for free (or for sale). Because of this, most maps and trackers have been shut down due to legal action on the part of Niantic – but some have survived!

Today we’re going to look at the Pokemon GO maps and trackers that’ve survived the last half-decade of action in the Pokemon GO universe. With this set of maps and trackers, you should be able to enhance your Pokemon GO experience, not only with seeking and finding Pokemon, but in interacting with Pokemon Gym locations and Pokestops, too.

POGOMap with nest migrations

If you’re looking for the best simple web browser-based map in the world, look no further than POGOMap. They’ve been keeping up with the tracking of PokeStops, Pokemon GO Gym locations, and Pokemon Nest migrations for years!

If you do head over to POGOMap dot info, you’ll see an advertisement on the left just below a Social Account Login. You do NOT need to log in to benefit from the features of the POGOMap system. You might also want to take a look at their Discord, linked up top!

PokeHunter with Raid Battles

If you’re looking for the best map system for the tracking of Pokemon Gym locations specifically, the PokeHunter site is where it’s at. This system shows each Pokemon Gym location around your location, complete with Raid Boss information. That means times, sizes of Pokemon, and movesets.

The PokeHunter system shows which team is defending which Pokemon Gym, when Raid Battles are about to start, and which Pokemon are in said Raid Battles. It’s a rather ingenious system that’s fully stocked with graphics that make the whole experience fun and interesting. You can visit this site at PokeHunter dot CO right now.

GO MAP for Pokemon tracking

If you came to seek out Pokemon in the wild, GO Map is your meal ticket. With GO Map it’s like the banning of Pokemon map trackers never happened. It’s SURPRISING that this site even exists in the first place. Now, if only I could SEE WHAT’S GOING ON!

If you head over to Pokemap (GO MAP) now, you’ll have an easier time of using the tool if you live in an area that’s a sweet spot between sparcely populated and densely populated. Unfortunate for users in big cities, there’s so much going on in Pokemon GO now that it’s difficult to navigate all the data!

The Silph Road for league Discords

If you’re looking for a community of Pokemon GO players near you, head over to the Silph Road map showing all the Pokemon GO communities around the world. Most of these communities listed are still active, and updates ARE made to this list when new Discords pop up.

The Silph Road is also the most excellent community in and of itself for Pokemon GO game analyzation, research, and gameplay. If you’re looking for specifics, that’s the place to go.

Wrap-up

This is not the first time we've made a list of currently-active Pokemon GO maps, trackers, and associated groups. And it won't be the last!