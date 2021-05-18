Pokemon GO Luminous Legends Y event: All you need is Dark

From now until the 31st of May, 2021, you’ve got some tasks to do in Pokemon GO. This is the Luminous Legends Y event we’re in, and today we’re looking at what’s going on for event-exclusive Timed Research. It begins with part 1 of seven, with tasks that include defeating 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts, catching 5 Shadow Pokemon, and catching 5 Dark-type Pokemon.

The first part of this line of tasks is going to be difficult UNLESS you drop in on the special event this evening. In the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on Tuesday night, it’s Alolan Rattata time! That mean you can grab all sorts of dark type Rattata with ease. This will also give you the opportunity to make yourself a Pangoro with a Pancham as your buddy.

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y timed research party is all about purifying Pokemon. You’ll need to Purify 3, 5, and 7 Shadow Pokemon. In part 3/7, you’ll need to defeat Team Go Rocket leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

To be entirely honest, here, the rewards for the first three parts of seven aren’t all that fantastic. We’ve got a lot of XP and encounters with Stunky, Alolan Rattata, and Murkrow. From here on in, though, it gets a little better.

In part 4/7, you need to Purify 8 Shadow Pokemon – for that you get a Mossy Lure. Evolve 8 Pokemon and you get an encounter with an Eevee. Earn 8 hearts with your buddy and you get a Glacial Lure. After these three bits of the task are done, you get 3000XP and an encounter with a Mightyena!

In part 5 of 7 you’ll need to defeat 8 more Team GO Rocket Grunts, use an Incense, and catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon. This is a silly series, since you’ll get just 7 Pinap Berries and encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon and Sneasel. Who needs em? You WILL also get 3000 more XP and an encounter with Alolan Meowth, so that’s decent.

There’ll be a part 6 with a requirement that you complete 7 Field Research tasks. Isn’t that strange, that research would require you to complete tasks? For that you’ll get 10 Great Balls. You’ll need to win 1 raid, for which you’ll be granted an audience with a Houndoom. If you catch 5 different species of Dark-type Pokemon, you’ll get an encounter with an Alolan Grimer – green!

The rewards for the 6/7 series include 4000 XP and an encounter with an Absol. After that, 7/7 MIGHT seem worth the effort. It all depends on if you want that stardust!

You’ll need to purify 10 more Shadow Pokemon, defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3x times, and catch 12 Shadow Pokemon. Rewards include a single Poffin Berry, an encounter with Galarian Zigzagoon, and an encounter with Larvitar. After all of that is done, you’ll get 5000 stardust and an encounter with Deino! You’ll need to finish everything by May 31, 2021, at 8PM local time!