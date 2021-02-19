Pokemon GO Kanto raid day tips and Shiny release

This week the folks at Niantic revealed a special Kanto-themed Raid Day ready for the tail end of February. This next major Raid Day will “celebrate some fan-favorite Pokemon” on the final day of the most long-lasting and epic series of events in Pokemon GO history draws to a close. This event will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The original three legendary Bird Pokemon will appear in five-star raids during this special event. Each of the three bird Pokemon are worth capture on their own – they’re highly decent fighters in most arenas. But they’re ALSO going to be available as Shiny Pokemon during this event – more worthy than ever!

We’ll need to wait and see the final count to find the true release/Shiny ratio, but past events such as this suggest we’re going to see a significantly abundant number of Shiny Pokemon. First releases of Shiny Pokemon are one of the best times to get any Shiny Pokemon, but right up there with one of those events is a special Raid Day event like this!

During this event you’ll find “up to five free Raid Passes” during event hours. You can only carry so many at once, so you’ll need to be using said passes to take full advantage. You’ll find up to five free Raid Passes with a spin of a Photo Disc at any PokeStop or Pokemon Gym.

There’ll also be a free bundle of three Remote Raid Passes released in the in-game shop starting on February 27 at 1PM Pacific Time. That free bundle will only be available for pickup until March 1 at 1PM Pacific Time. You do NOT need to use these passes on this special Raid Day – but you might as well!

This event will feature new Team GO Rocket Special Research with Giovanni and a set of new Shadow Legendary Pokemon in the mix. During the event, you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to allow a Shadow Pokemon to trade out the move Frustration.

This event will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. It’ll begin at 11AM local time, and it’ll last until 2PM local time. That’s 11:00 hours and 14:00 hours local time – wherever you may be!