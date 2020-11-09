Pokemon GO Jigglypuff Spotlight Hour starts this week

This week the next “Spotlight Hour” is ready to roll in Pokemon GO. The next event will take place on November 10, 2020, from the hours of 6 until 7PM local time. That means that no matter where you are, once the bell tolls 6 PM (aka 18:00 hours), it’ll be time for all the Jigglypuff you can handle!

In Pokemon GO on the 10th of November, 2020, you’ll see a whole bunch of Jigglypuff available in the wild. During the hour you’ll also get twice the catch XP – twice the experience points you’d normally get whenever you catch a Pokemon of any sort!

This event will also give users a far larger chance – or better chance – of finding a Shiny Pokemon. Of course you’ll be tapping the Jiggypuff Pokemon you see as much as possible – and that’ll be the Pokemon with the increase chances of being a Shiny Pokemon, too.

The regular version of Jigglypuff is pink verging on peach, with teal eyes. The Shiny version of Jigglypuff is much more assuredly PINK, with GREEN eyes. The same is true of the Wigglytuff, while the Igglybuff only switches skin, not eyes. You’ll likely find Igglybuff in Pokemon eggs more often during this hour if you happen to pick up an egg or two in the hour provided – but that’ll be extremely difficult to track, if it’s ever tracked!

You might also find that Wigglytuff appear in the wild during this event. Over the past couple of years, Niantic’s been more open to the idea that evolved types might be available in the wild, not just the first stage of every sort of Pokemon.

Can you imagine living in a world where there are actual Pokemon living in the wild, and ONLY the first-stage evolutions ever appear outside of a Pokeball? That’d be absolute madness!