Pokemon GO Hoopa Misunderstood Mischief details leaked!

The best day Pokemon GO ever had is just about upon us, as Hoopa just had a major spill. According to details discovered in the game’s code, September 5 will be one of the most exciting days in Pokemon GO history. Misunderstood Mischief is all but revealed, and Hoopa’s presence in the game is confirmed – not only standard form, but Hoopa Unbound!

Just added to the game this week were a set of Pokemon that are not yet activated. This means assets for the Pokemon are in place, Niantic just needs to hit the GO button. New Pokemon in the game’s code include Tyrantrum, Phantump, Trevenant, and a whole bunch of Furfrou. That includes Furfrou Pharoah, Star, Dandy, Diamond, Debutante, Heart, Reine, Matron, Kabuki, and Natural. All of these Pokemon are in the game with standard and Shiny iterations.

Also added to the game: assets for Hoopa Unbound. This Pokemon does not have a Shiny iteration. This likely means we won’t have access to Hoopa Unbound for a while. But standard Hoopa – that little monster is READY. Hoopa had both 3D assets updated and 2D sprites uploaded to Pokemon GO all the way back on August 18!

As shared by Pokeminers today, the latest update to Pokemon GO includes text from Willow that effectively guarantee we’ll see Hoopa this weekend.

“Anyway, Hoopa sure has seemed a lot friendlier these days, hasn’t it? I think it’s been having lots of fun interacting with us. Maybe that’s why it’s been bringing all sorts of surprises into our world,” says Willow. “Who knows—you might be able to catch it now!”

Willow also has a resource ID Quest Special Dialogue Season 4, 3, 0: “Wow, %PLAYERNAME%! I can't believe you caught Hoopa!” There’s a new resource ID called Hoopa’s Arrival and an Event Quest Step Unlocked resource called “New Misunderstood Mischief Special Research tasks” in effect.

It’s almost inevitable that those players that log in on September 5 for the special event that’ll take place WILL get the opportunity to catch Hoopa. Cross your fingers and hope it’ll take less than 16 whole steps to get there!