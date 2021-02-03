Pokemon GO gets Shiny Gyarados in the wild, Mega in Raids

A Lunar New Year 2021 event was revealed for release in Pokemon GO this week. In the mix we’ll see Mega Gyarados, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Pidgeot, all ready to roll starting on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, and the’ll stick around until February 20, 2021. This event will also bring Latios and Latias to 5-star raids.

This event will feature Milkank, Octillery, Blaziken, Camerupt, and Absol in 3-star raids. For the one-star raid crew we’ve got Duskull, Skorupi, Darumaka, Carvanha, and Mareep! If you’re looking for that Mega Gyarados, you’re going to need to grab a friend or crush it with a remote raid pass or two.

For Pokemon eggs during this event, 5km “event eggs” will include Rattata, Ekans, Litleo, Torchic, Tepig, and Buneary. You’ll also see Bagon, Mareep, Ponyta, and Mankey. Event-exclusive field research tasks will give you reward encounters with Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Meditite, and Miltank.

Having NOTHING to do with the “Red Ticket” entry into the event later this month, we’ll see increased spawns of Pokemon that are the color red. In the wild – YES, in the WILD – you could potentially see Shiny Gyarados. That’s the ruby red Gyarados, available as a WILD spawn.

The only other way you could get this Pokemon is finding him in a raid battle or collecting massive amounts of Magikarp. This Pokemon needs 400 Magikarp candy to evolve – and that’s no small task. Finding the one Gyarados instead – that’s one of the most extreme line-skippers in the game.

This event will also bring increased spawns of a bunch of other red colored Pokemon. That’s red – literally red, the color red – Pokemon. These include Krabby, Goldeen, Magmar, Magikarp, Miltank, Meditite, and Tepig. NOTE: The Pokemon on this list that aren’t normally red are red when they’re shiny. Shiny red – like Shiny Meditite, instead of blue!