Pokemon GO Genesect weakness, raid counters, best to battle

Today we’re taking a peek at The Paleozoic Pokemon, aka the Ancient Pokemon Genesect! This Pokemon was just released into Pokemon GO in raid battles starting on August 14, 2020, and ending on the 21st, at 13:00 (GMT-7) (that’s around 10:00 AM Central Time, 8AM Pacific.) This Pokemon is a MUST HAVE if you’re all about the most strange and interesting monsters in the game.

Nearly the Best Bug

Pokemon number 649 is both Bug and Steel type, weak only to FIRE! You’ll find this monster extra powerful in rain and snow, with a 100% CP at 1916 (after you’ve caught one, of course). According to PvPoke, the open source Pokemon GO ranking system for Pokemon in PvP battles, Genesect is currently the number FOUR Bug Type Pokemon in the game.

Number one is Heracross (Counter + Close Combat), then Escavalier, Scizor (Shadow), then Genesect with Fury Cutter for the fast move and either Magnet Bomb or Hyper Beam for a charged move.

How to beat Genesect

If you’re playing to win against Genesect in Pokemon GO, in a raid battle, you COULD potentially do so with just two trainers. They’d need to revive several times, to be sure, but it’s possible. Once you start getting to 4+ trainers, you’ll be in good shape.

The best counters you’ll have against this monster are FIRE Pokemon. Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat, Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower, Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat.

Basically any Pokemon you’ve got with Fire Fang or Fire Spin as a fast move will be good. Pokemon with Overheat or Flamethrower are winners, too.

Also look for Blaziken, Flareon, Arcanine, Charizard, Magmortar, Infernape, Salamence (Fire Fang, Fire Blast), Houdoom, Typhlosion, Heatmor (fire Spin, Flamethrower), and Simisear. Get your fire type Pokemon and roll out on this bug in a big way. Once you attain a Shiny Genesect, never, never use it to battle a heavily Fire Type Pokemon – it’ll be a mess!