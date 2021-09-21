Pokemon GO Furfrou must-know facts: Forms, Shiny, Evolution, Moves

Furfrou is not the most common Pokemon in the world. It’s the most perfect fashionable Pokemon for Fashion Week 2021, but it’s not out there this week in numbers as common as a Community Day Pokemon. Instead, it’s available as a once-per-day Photobomb (try to take a photo of a Pokemon in the game and see), where it’ll spawn in the wild as a result. It’s also the encounter reward in a couple of quests. Now, let’s talk about forms.

Furfrou (676) Kalos

The Pokemon called Furfrou was released in Pokemon GO on September 21, 2021. Right this minute the Pokemon has 10 iterations – Natural Form and 9 different Trim forms. Eight of these forms are available to the public now, and a “Heart Trim” (pink) will be available in the future.

Furfrou is NOT available as a Shiny Pokemon yet. All of the graphics for the Shiny version of Furfrou are in the game files, but they are not active as yet. You cannot catch a Shiny Furfrou in Pokemon GO right now – it is impossible until Niantic flips the switch.

Furfrou Forms

The 8 different trims for Furfrou available in Pokemon GO now include a light purple Matron, green Dandy, yellow Debutante, orange Diamond, light blue Star, blue La Reine, red Kabuki, and dark blue Pharoah. The pink Heart trim is not yet available.

Matron and Dandy trim (purple or green) are available around the world right now. If you have 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 stardust, you can change a Furfrou’s form to Matron or Dandy trim anywhere in the world. These cuts are not region-specific.

If you live in The Americas, you’ll also have the option to choose a Debutante Trim (yellow). The Diamond Trim (orange) is available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. If you’re looking for the Star trim, you’ll need to be in the Asia-Pacific region of the world.

It’s likely the most rare cuts will be the three relegated to specific countries: France, Japan, and Egypt. If you’re in France, you’ll get the La Reine trim (blue), Japan gets the Kabuki trim (red), and Egypt gets the Pharoah trim (dark blue).

None of these Form Changes do anything to the move sets available to Furfrou. They don’t at launch, that is to say. There may be a point in the future where Furfrou’s moves can change based on appearance, but for now – they’re stuck.

Best Furfrou moves

If you’re looking for the ultimate one-two, best moveset for Furfrou, stick with Sucker Punch (fast) and Grass Knot (charged). That’s the best set for offence. If you’re looking to make a defender out of Furfrou, go for Take Down (fast) and Grass Knot (charged). You could also consider Dark Pulse (charged) for defense, or Surf (charged) for offense. The fast move Bite is also decent when paired with Grass Knot for offense.

Furfrou doesn’t really get super massively powerful, in any case. This Pokemon’s maximum HP is 154 at level 40. The highest CP this Pokemon is capable of is 2,111, also at level 40 – with a max wild level of 1,810. So go for it if you’re all about that aesthetic, but this is far from the best fighter in the game!