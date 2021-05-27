Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has a new Shiny pair and cheaper tickets

This morning Niantic revealed information about Pokemon GO Fest 2021, a celebration of the 5th anniversary of the launch of Pokemon GO! This event will feature a drastically reduced price for tickets, apparently thanks to the fact that this is, indeed, the 5th anniversary of the game. Instead of $15, tickets this year will be $5.

Trainer photos will appear in the Pokemon GO app for the first time at this event. Trainers will be encouraged to share photos on social media with hashtag #PokemonGOFest2021 “for a chance to see their photos featured during the event.” The Pokemon GO app will feature photos in Today View.

This event will initiate the release of Shiny Sawk and Shiny Throh for the first time ever! This will also be the first Pokemon GO event that’ll also be a music festival. Trainers will “play the role of show director” for this show.

Trainers will “help Professor Willow and the team leaders put on an incredible concert celebration by choosing between certain Pokémon to join the festivities.” There’ll be Special Research that’ll deliver giant rewards, one of which includes an encounter with a Mythical Pokemon.

There’ll also be special event Pokemon with “dressed-to-impress special event costumes.” These costumed Pokemon have appeared in Pokemon GO before – but these Pokemon might very well have DIFFERENT costumes than before. Generally, these Pokemon don’t end up being very useful in battling or defending Gyms, but they ARE fun to keep.

This year’s Pokemon GO Fest will include a brand new Global Challenge Arena. In this event within an event, Trainers will complete themed collaborative challenges – all on the Saturday of the event. The full event will take place on July 17 and 18, 2021.

You’ll be able to purchase a ticket for this event soon for the approximate price of $4.99 USD. That’ll be different depending on your local currency “plus any applicable taxes and fees.” There’ll also be “fun surprises and exclusive perks” courtesy of Google Play (which might mean we’ll see Android-exclusive bits and pieces), as Google Play is the official event sponsor for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. Stick around as we learn more!