Pokemon GO end-of-May Shiny and Eevee action

This week we’re taking a peek at the wide variety of releases and updates made to Pokemon GO, starting with Sylveon! Eevee will be able to be evolved into Sylveon starting on the 25th of May, 2021, for the first time ever! If you have an Eevee and place it as your Buddy Pokemon and attain 70 Buddy Hearts, your Eevee should show the Sylveon silhouette – and you know what that means!

As of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will be released in Pokemon GO. This means the Shiny version of Galarian Zigzagoon will be in the game forever – but right NOW, for a short period of time, it’ll be far more common than it’ll ever be again (barring another special event). You can find this Shiny Pokemon in the wild and potentially in 1-star raids for the duration of this event.

Starting on May 24, you’ll find a special free bundle available in the Pokemon GO in-game shop. This special bundle contains a free remote raid pass – and there’ll be another next week, too!

Starting on May 29, 2021, there’ll be a special “Partnered Weekend.” That’ll be delivering Unown V, Unown S, and Unown Y depending on if you’re in the USA, Mexico, or Japan. These letters are courtesy of Verizon, 7-Eleven, and Yoshinoya.

You’ll need a special ticket from Verizon to get in on the event that’ll release this Unown. You’ll find access to said ticket through your Verizon app on your Verizon-connected phone.

Shiny Galarian Ponyta is in the game now and may appear as research breakthrough encounter through the end of May, 2021. Through the end of the month you’ll also see Mega Houndoom, Mega Ampharos and Mega Altaria in raid battles. You’ll also find a Yveltal Raid Hour on Wednesday, the 26th of May at 6PM local time.