Pokemon GO code gives Ultra Balls, Revive, Pokemon Egg

A code is active in Pokemon GO right this minute with in-game bonuses aplenty. This code gives users 30x Ultra Balls, 10x Max Revive, and a single Lucky Egg. This code was delivered to users as a thanks for all the AR Photo A Day challenge entries, straight from Niantic.

With the code TRFJVYZVVV8R4, users can attain the items listed above. Niantic announced this code on the 22nd of December, 2020, and noted that it’ll be active for a short period of time. You’ll need to use this code before January 1, 2021, at 0800 UTC. After that, the code will become completely useless.

If you’re looking to make use of this code, head over to Niantic Rewards and drop it in. If you’re playing Pokemon GO on an Android device, you can enter this code in the app. Drop in on the in-game store and scroll all the way to the bottom.

Much like the rest of the codes delivered by Niantic over the past few years, this code is good ONCE per person. If you’ve already used the code, pass it on to a friend. There is no limit to the number of times the code can be used, so long as it’s used by different players. Pokemon GO is about sharing in the love of this ever-growing, very strange sort of location-based monster madness.

This is not the first time Niantic’s delivered a code such as this, and it’s not the last. Every time Niantic releases a bonus code such as this, we relay to you via the main SlashGear news feed. You can also find the full collection of Pokemon GO posts at TeamPokemonGO on Twitter. That’ll also lead you to the Facebook group, if that’s your sort of deal.