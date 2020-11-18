Pokemon GO BEYOND 40 – the biggest update ever

On November 30, Pokemon GO will start into an update series that’ll be the biggest since the game began. Starting on November 30, the game will change. Pokemon from the Kalos region are coming to Pokemon GO, there’ll be “Seasons” – starting with the “Season of Celebration”. There’ll be so many feature updates, you’ll barely notice that you’re able to level up beyond 40!

Beyond 40

There’ll be Pokemon GO levels beyond level 40 (up to 50!) Starting soon, Pokemon GO will get 12 days of Friendship.* New challenges include making special throws and evolving Eevee to all the different forms of Eevee available as of now. Beyond Level 40, players will have the opportunity to get Level 41 Glasses and a Gyarados Hat! Finally, the Magikarp hat evolves – not literally, but still.

UPDATE: If you reach level 40 before Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM local time, you’ll get the title Legacy 40 Trainer. With this title, you’ll get access to Timed Research with rewards like the Gyarados Hat and a “special Legacy 40 medal.”

Level 41 rewards give an additional 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Razz Berries, and more. Reaching levels beyond 41 requires achievements beyond what we’ve ever seen before.

Pokemon, too, will be able to be powered beyond their max level. Your eldest Pokemon will now be able to max out HIGHER than it’s ever maxed before.

Pokemon GO Beyond Seasons

Pokemon Seasons have different sorts of Pokemon available at different times. Pokemon Seasons expand the sort of Pokemon that are available in different parts of the world – this will not necessarily make more region exclusives, but it’ll certainly affect rarity. The first Pokemon GO season is the Pokemon GO Season of Celebration. There’ll also still be holidays and new year celebrations.

*The first event in the series of events that’ll take place through the end of the year is the 12 Days of Friendship event. That event begins today! Stay tuned as we dive into more details throughout the day!