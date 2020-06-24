Pokemon GO Battle League down time ended with brief changes

Today Pokemon GO got a bit of an update to reactivate the official Pokemon GO Battle League. Pokemon GO Battle League was deactivated about 2 weeks into the month of June, 2020, for several reasons. Primary among these was a break in the way in which battles were fought, where some users were able to execute Charged Moves over and over again without re-charging said moves.

The fix is in! Now Niantic’s apparently fixed the system that was broken for Pokemon GO Battle League, and the league’s begun again. If you battled before this “season” of the league was paused, you’ll find that your wins, battles, longest streak, and stardust earned is all still as it was when the league was first paused.

As of re-activation, this Current Season of the Pokemon GO ends in just over 19 days. Training Battles did not shut down, nor did battles between gamers in close proximity. We can safely assume that the errors and oddities present in the last version of the game were fixed – or fixed enough to bring back the league, in any case.

If you’ll take a peek at the first announcement of this temporary stop of the Battle League, you’ll find part of the oddity centered on Melmetal. Melmetal was able to execute 12 Razor Leafs and two LBs. As players realized the oddity, they used it to their advantage and climbed the battle charts with great speed.

As a result of the mix-up with the leaderboard, the Pokemon GO Battle League leaderboard was “temporarily disabled” upon the return of the league itself. UPDATE: Niantic noted, “Trainers, we’ve identified a technical issue that needs to be addressed before we transition to Season 2 of GO Battle League. Due to this, we are delaying the start of Season 2 until Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Trainers will also be able to claim their end-of-season rewards then.”

With the re-release of the battle league, they’ve increased daily sets – from 5 to 6! This change will be “permanent for Season 2.” ALSO, there’ll be a WEEK of boosted GO Battle League rewards. Starting on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Go Battle League rewards will “change for the basic and premium tracks.” Per Niantic:

– The Pokémon you encounter will change for the basic and premium reward tracks. Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott will no longer be available as GO Battle League encounters.

– For the premium track only, the Rare Candy reward will be available at the fourth slot instead of the fifth slot.

– The GO Battle League leaderboard will be temporarily disabled. We’ll keep the leaderboard disabled while we monitor the state of GO Battle League.

This week of changes will last until Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1PM PDT. Stick around as we continue to monitor changes to the game and the league therein!