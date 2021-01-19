Pokemon GO 1-coin bundles revealed

This week Niantic revealed a new drop “each week” in the official in-game shop. A game update text leak suggests that Niantic will display the following soon: “new 1 PokeCoin bundles will be available in the shop each week as one-time purchases.” UPDATE: This message went live! You might already see this message as an update on your iOS or Android device!

If you head to your in-game shop in Pokemon GO right now, you should see a single “Bonus” bundle package available. This package is a “one time only” package that contains a set of useful items, available for one single PokeCoin.

The first package include 15x Razz Berry, 30x Pokeball, 20x Great Ball, and 20x Pinap Berry. The bit that says “one time only” means that this specific box will be available one single time. There’ll be more boxes like this in the future with different contents.

It’s likely this bonus box will launch on Monday of each week for the next several weeks. If you do not yet see this bonus box in your in-game shop in Pokemon GO, close the app and re-open. You might also want to try logging out and logging back in again to ping the game’s server.

Also note: if you do not have enough space in your bag in the game to attain all of the items in this package, you won’t likely be able to claim the package. If you create enough space for the package, and still cannot claim the package, you may need to log out and log back in again. Pinging the server solves many problems, many problems indeed!