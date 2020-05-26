PlayStation Plus makes Call of Duty: WWII free for June, others TBA

The month of May is almost coming to a close which, for some gamers, means a new selection of free games for the next month. That’s definitely the case for services like Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus and Sony seems to be starting the ball rolling early. So early, in fact, that it has only one game to announce so far but PS Plus subscribers need not worry because the rest will be revealed sometime later this week.

After what may have been a period of somewhat Zen-like month of gaming, PS Plus is back to switching to a more intense and more frantic selection. But if you’ve already had your fill of futuristic or fantasy-based titles, you’ll probably welcome next month’s “back to harsh reality” title.

Call of Duty: WWII, as the name points out, takes players back in time to the 40s to relive (or most likely live for the first time) the grueling conditions and warfare brought about by the second global war. Of course, it’s only realistic in the historical sense but it might be a much-welcomed break from the title’s recent installments.

It’s also quite a U-turn from May’s free PS Plus titles, which apparently didn’t sit so well with some subscribers. Although popular to some extent, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 are hardly considered by some gamers to be heavy hitters worth the subscription fee. This mainstream title will hopefully appease some of them, at least those that lean towards visceral FPS games.

Call of Duty: WWII lands on PS Plus tomorrow, 26th May. Sony says that it will announce what other free titles it may have for June later this week. And just as a reminder, May’s two free titles will leave the rotation on June 1, giving players less than a week to build their ideal metropolis or harvest their virtual crops.