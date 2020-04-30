PlayStation Plus free games for May will put you in a creative mood

April has come to an end and we’re leaving behind a very different world from what we have grown to know. There are, however, still some things that keep on going, come what may, like Sony’s monthly selection of free games to paying PS Plus subscribers. With the new month comes a selection of new games, leaving behind the fast-paced and adrenaline-pumping titles April for more creative and strategic games that will have you building stuff rather than destroying things.

Video games have always been given a bad rap for encouraging violence and the popularity of certain titles doesn’t help improve that image. It is, however, an unwarranted generalization considering video games cover a wide and rich variety of genres and titles, and the PlayStation Plus’ free games for May dips into the more creative and peaceful side of that range.

Cities: Skylines is popular for unleashing that urban planner in many people. Building efficient and beautiful cities is not just a matter of placing buildings here and roads there. And who said you can’t have fun while watching your city grow and finally have the resources to have planes and ships going in and out.

Speaking of growing, some says that gardening is relaxing. That may be OK on a small scale but growing and running a farm, much less a sustainable business, is no task for the faint of heart. Fortunately, Farming Simulator 19 takes the physical labor out of that equation, freeing gamers to exercise their virtual green thumbs at their own pace and leisure.

Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 will both drop into the PS Plus free collection starting May 5 and will stay there until June 1. That leaves plenty of time to enjoy the last bits of action from Uncharted 4 and DIRT Rally 2.0 which will bid PS Plus subscribers farewell on May 4.