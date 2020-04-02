PlayStation Plus free games for April go into Uncharted 4 territory

During this time of great unrest and uncertainty, people turn to entertainment not only to pass time but also to keep sane. For some, that comes in the form of videos while others turn to video games instead. Fortunately, the big gaming platforms have a regular offering of free games every month. Despite the potential added strain on the Internet, Sony is announcing just two titles that will be free this month, at least for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Sony opened 2020 with a gift of goats and a collection of games that put players in the boots of explorer and treasure hunter extraordinaire Nathan Drake. Three months later, Sony is moving the latter series forward with the last main installment of the Uncharted franchise.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End sees Drake forced back into action years after retirement. Instead of hunting for fortune or treasure, however, things get a wee bit too personal as Drake goes around the world to save the ones he loves while making the hard choices of what to sacrifice.

Thematically less heavy but still a physical heavyweight (virtually speaking, of course), April’s PS Plus selection will also see the rollout of Dirt Rally 2.0. More speed, more dirt, and more adrenaline, the race sim game puts players on the edge of their seats in a different way.

These two titles are coming to the PlayStation Plus subscription service starting April 7 and they will be free to play all the way up to May 4. This gives PS Plus players time to enjoy the more relaxing gameplay of Shadow of the Colossus or the frantic spinning in Sonic Forces until April 6. Players in the EU and US shouldn’t be surprised if downloading these free games will be a tad slower given the company’s warning a few weeks back.