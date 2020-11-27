PlayStation Network accounts have been banned for accessing via a borrowed PS5

Something disturbing has been going on for PlayStation gamers that has resulted in some accounts being banned. Some PlayStation Network accounts have been banned after the account owners borrowed a PlayStation 5 to access the PlayStation Plus Collection. Word of the account bannings has surfaced via multiple forum posts online.

One of the key benefits of PlayStation Plus is access to a number of PlayStation 4 games accessible to players for free as long as they subscribe. Something annoying about that feature is that while they’re all PlayStation 4 games, they can only be claimed for gamers via the PlayStation 5. After laying claim to the PlayStation 5, they can then be played on the PlayStation 4.

It’s not a popular policy among PlayStation Plus subscribers, and some have paid to borrow PlayStation 5 consoles to try and claim the free games. To make money and give players access to the free games, some PlayStation 5 owners have been selling access to their console to claim the free collection of PlayStation number four games.

This is something that has resulted in part from the inability of most people to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console. Sony isn’t happy with players doing this as a workaround and, as a result, is banning accounts. Reports indicate that accounts tied to the PlayStation 5 console are getting permanent bans, and the PlayStation 4 accounts logging in are being hit with temporary bans lasting around two months.

There is no indication that Sony has reversed the band for anyone but invites those with band accounts to contact customer support. It seems the banning of the PlayStation 5 account permanently would be a harder blow as expensive as the consoles are and as difficult as they are to find.