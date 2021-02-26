PlayStation 5 update coming this summer to allow storage upgrades

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been on the market for a while now, but it’s still extremely difficult to find in stores. Sony has been unable to build enough consoles to keep up with demand. Scalpers gobbling up available stock have made it difficult for gamers to get their hands on the console. However, one of the biggest challenges for those who do have a PlayStation 5 is the size of modern games compared to the storage inside the game console from the factory.

The PlayStation 5 uses a solid-state drive with about 667 gigabytes of space for storing games and other content. The problem is that many modern games, such as the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, need more than 100 gigabytes of space. That means only a few games can be installed in the next-generation console. Sony is reportedly preparing to issue an update this summer that will remove the storage bottleneck.

Word of the firmware upgrade comes from people claiming to be familiar with Sony’s plans. Those people say that Sony will issue the update allowing internal storage upgrades. In addition to opening the door for larger internal drives, the update also unlocks higher cooling-fan speeds to help cool the console with the additional storage installed.

After the firmware upgrade is issued, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to remove a plastic cover from the console and add a new storage unit. Sony has stated that it’s working on enabling M.2 SSD expansion for the console. However, a Sony spokesperson said that timing is unannounced at this time.

Hopefully, by the time the new firmware update is available for gamers to download, the console will be more readily available. Sony is working to produce more consoles to meet the demand. However, it’s unclear how many they will be able to produce.