PlayStation 5 Showcase: Where and when to watch today

Today is a big day for PlayStation fans, because Sony is hosting a PlayStation 5 showcase that preview a number of games for the upcoming console. With Microsoft revealing the release date for the Xbox Series X/S and announcing pricing for both consoles, a lot of us are hoping to finally get something definitive concerning release dates and pricing for the PlayStation 5.

In short, if you’re excited for the next generation, you’ll want to tune into the showcase later today. The show is set to kick off at 1 PM PDT/4 PM EDT, and there are two ways to watch. The first, and likely easiest way for most people is to simply hit the play button on the YouTube livestream embedded below. Those of you who prefer the unique charm Twitch chat can also head over to the PlayStation Twitch channel and watch there.

Thus far, Sony has only confirmed that today’s showcase will focus on games. “Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!),” a post on the PlayStation Blog reads. “Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

Despite the fact that Sony only mentions games, there’s reason to believe that it has some pricing and release details up its sleeve as well. The last PlayStation 5 showcase was pitched as a presentation centered entirely around games too, but then Sony surprised us all by revealing the console and its accessories during it. Recent rumors have claimed that Sony was waiting for Microsoft to make the first move regarding next-generation pricing and release, and now that Microsoft has done just that, Sony is free to pull the spotlight back onto PS5 with big announcements of its own.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough as Sony’s showcase is slated to begin in just a couple of hours. We’ll be covering the event as it happens here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back here for more later today.