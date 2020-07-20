PlayStation 5 leak clues in on pre-orders and new (old) compatibility

A bit of HTML code leaked today from Sony official showing a few key details on the near-future of PlayStation. The PlayStation 5 will launch in the holiday season, 2020, and today a few bits of info leaked on pre-orders through the official PlayStation Shop. This leak appeared via the PlayStation Direct Shop, showing references to PlayStation 5 console pre-orders for both the regular and digital-only version of the machine.

There’ll be a new badge system in the mix soon – likely sooner than the launch of the PlayStation 5 itself. That system will place “badges” of sorts in the PlayStation Store to show which products are “PS5 Compatible”. This badge essentially confirmed that existing DUALSHOCK 4 controllers will work with the new PlayStation 5 at launch, no problem!

UPDATE: It would appear that the DualShock 4 controller has the same set of badges as a few other items that aren’t likely set to have PlayStation 5 compatibility. This does not mean that the DualShock 4 is not compatible with the PS5, just that it’s not quite as 100% certain as it would’ve been had the PS5 Compatible badge appeared ONLY on a few items.

The badge appeares alongside badges for pre-order, exclusive, deal, exclusive deal, and almost gone. It’s likely that most – if not all – official PlayStation 4 accessories (controllers) will work on the PlayStation 5. It would not be a shock to find the PlayStation VR (PSVR) will work right out the gate, along with the DualShock 4 and PlayStation Move system.

Code leaked this week on the PlayStation Store also included: “You can only purchase one version of the PS5 Console: Disc or Digital. You have already added one PS5 console to your cart.” You’ll just need to go ahead and buy one with your mother’s PlayStation account too – assuming she’s all about getting a PS5 anyway. If you’re going to buy two PlayStation 5 units, you’re going to need two completely separate accounts… at least if you’re planning on pre-ordering the lot!