Playable Xbox 360 Goldeneye 007 leaks in full

Earlier this week, we told you about a rather exciting leak involving a cancelled remake of Goldeneye 007 for the Xbox 360. A video of the remake, featuring a full single-player playthrough and even some multiplayer content, was published to YouTube over the weekend. That gave us an extended look at the game, but now it seems that leakers have wasted little time in releasing a playable ROM of the game.

Eurogamer/Digital Foundry has confirmed the contents of that ROM, noting that it does indeed run at 60 frames per second as the leaked YouTube video suggested. It’s also been confirmed that players are able to switch between the remade Xbox 360 graphics and the classic N64 graphics on the fly, which is reminiscent of the graphics switching we saw in Halo: Anniversary Edition.

The YouTube video that was published over the weekend made waves when it first resurfaced, simply because it was the most extensive look at this game we’ve received so far. The Xbox 360 version was created by Rare itself after coming under the Microsoft umbrella, and it was very clearly deep into development by the time it was cancelled. In fact, judging by the video, the game was more or less complete when Microsoft and Rare pulled the plug on the remake.

It’s a shame too, because it seems to keep the core Goldeneye experience intact. The game hasn’t changed much at all in the jump from N64 to Xbox 360, with Rare seemingly only updating the graphics but keeping level design and and gameplay mechanics the same.

The remake’s cancellation is made even more painful by the fact that we aren’t likely to see some kind of Goldeneye revival anytime soon thanks to the confusing licensing situation surrounding the game. For now, it seems this leaked remake is the best hungry Goldeneye fans are going to get, so be sure to check out the video yourself if you haven’t already.