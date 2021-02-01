The long-lost Goldeneye 007 Xbox remake just resurfaced in full

Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64 is undoubtedly one of the most popular games of all time, and throughout the years there have been at least a couple of attempts at remaking it. You’re likely already familiar with Eurocom and Activision’s Wii remake from 2010 (which was eventually ported to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3), but Rare itself attempted to remake the game as an Xbox Live Arcade title before then. That project was ultimately canned late into development, but today, we’re getting our first full look at the game.

We’ve seen gameplay segments of Rare’s 2007 XBLA remake leak out before, but nothing quite on this scale. This video, uploaded to YouTube by Graslu00, features a full playthrough of the XBLA Goldeneye remake on 00 Agent difficulty. It also features 30 minutes of multiplayer gameplay footage for a total video length of 2 hours and 13 minutes. Check it out in all of its glory below.

Graslu00 says this was played on the Xenia emulator, which allowed them to capture the game in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. On Twitter, Graslu00 explains that people have been holding these builds for years, though they can’t tell us how they got their hands on this particular version of the game. We also don’t know if someone is planning to make this build available to download in the future, with Graslau00 only saying that they can’t release it and that “Patience is key.”

How did you get hold of this?

-I can't say. Patience is key. Is this releasing soon/some day?

-The release of this is not on me, I'm just able to record footage. Does this mean it's being hoarded?

-No. Patience is key. — Graslu00 (@Graslu00) January 29, 2021

All in all, the remake looks fantastic. While the graphics are improved across the board, nothing else seems to be changed – level layout is still the same, the UI looks the same (only a little sharper), and even the game’s menus look the same as the Nintendo 64 version. A remake that dramatically changes the way the game plays would probably be shunned by Goldeneye fans, though, and it looks like Rare kept that in mind while developing this.

So, if you have fond memories of playing Goldeneye on N64, then definitely set aside some time to check out this remaster – particularly the multiplayer segments at the end. Graslu00, like any YouTuber worth their salt, has gone to the trouble of putting timestamps for each of the singleplayer stages and multiplayer matches in this video, so if there’s one level in particular you’re interested in checking out, be sure to put those timestamps to use.