Pepsi x Peeps is the limited-edition marshmallow cola nobody asked for

Pepsi and Peeps have teamed up to make a new drink for those times the usual sugar high just isn’t enough, with Pepsi x Peeps bringing marshmallow flavor to the limited-edition soda. Launching to celebrate the arrival of spring, the two companies may not be the most obvious collaborators but then again if you’re all-in on sugary marshmallow then you’re probably going to feel the same about Pepsi’s drinks, too.

This isn’t Pepsi’s first ride on the partnership rodeo, of course, nor its first attempt at seasonal flavors. In the past it has made pineapple and cinnamon options, a Pepsi Mojito with lemon and mint, and Pepsi Salted Caramel in 2017 as a winter option. 2015 saw a limited run of Pepsi Perfect, released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future.

Not all of them have been huge hits, mind. Pepsi Blue, for instance, left the soda company with a red face in 2002, after the blue-colored “berry cola fusion” drink proved underwhelming with drinkers.

Taking no chances this time, Pepsi x Peeps won’t be sold in regular stores. Instead the companies are taking a leaf out of the limited edition sneaker drop playbook, and running a sweepstake to get packs of the marshmallow drink. There’ll be a small run of around 3,000 the three-pack boxes, each with a trio of mini-cans with different, bright color designs.

If they want a chance at winning a pack, would-be drinkers will have to post themselves with Peeps chicks and bunnies on social networks Twitter and Instagram. You’ll need to tag @Pepsi, #HangingWithMyPEEPS, and #PepsiSweepstakes, too. The prizes won’t include any dental work as a result of all that sugar, mind.

“We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said of the new flavor. It’s described as “the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS Marshmallow flavor”; whether or not that sounds appealing will likely depend on how you feel about the iconic – but divisive – squishy Easter candies.