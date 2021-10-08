PC Building Simulator free at Epic Games, for now

The latest in Epic Games freebies is just about the most nerdy game one can imagine. The Irregular Corporation initially released the game back at the start of the year 2019, and it exists now on multiple platforms. This game was build on the Unity engine and can be played on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

PC Building Simulator is a unique sort of game, as it simulates the act of building the machine on which you’re likely already playing the game. The game was developed by Claudiu Kiss and The Irregular Corporation (and published by The Irregular Corporation), and works with a wide variety of officially licensed brands.

Users have access to PC parts in the game from ASUS, ASUS ROG, Antec, Cooler Master, ADATA, NVIDIA, AMD, Arctic Cooling, ZOTAC, SilverStone, Razer, BenQ NZXT, MSI, EVGA, Corsair, and a few others. Parts include a variety of replica cases, motherboards, CPU cooling elements, graphics cards (AMD and NVIDIA), CPUs (AMD, Intel), case fans, power supplies, storage, RAM, and connectors aplenty.

If you head to the Epic Games Store from now until October 14 at 4PM, you’ll find PC Building Simulator available for download for free. This game normally costs around $15 USD, without discount.

You will need to have the Epic Games store on your computer and you will need an official Epic Games user account to make this transaction work. Once you do, you could potentially have access to the game PC Building Simulator for no cost for the rest of time – or until the Epic Games Store ceases to exist.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking to get outside and walk around while you play a game, now is the best time of the year for Pokemon GO. You won’t be able to build any monstrous PCs, but you will be able to catch a lot of spooky monsters here as we near Halloween 2021.