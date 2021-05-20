Panasonic Toughbook S1 makes other tablets look positively restrictive

A new Panasonic Toughbook S1 was revealed this week for those workers in search of a rugged Android slate. This is not the sort of device you purchase for yourself for using at home on the couch at night. It’s the sort of device whose worth comes MOSTLY in how hardcore it is, specifically when it comes to how much of a fall onto concrete it can handle, and how well it can operate under a variety of temperatures. If you’re the sort of person who needs a tablet in sub-zero and entirely too-hot weather – this is the one for you.

The Panasonic Toughbook S1 is a 7-inch Android tablet with MIL-STD-810H certification. That means its tested tough enough to withstand a fall from up to 5 feet (1.5m) directly down to concrete. It’s made for running around and tripping over stones and such.

This tablet has the ability to operate at a wide range of temperatures. Panasonic suggests that this tablet’s operating temperature range is between -4 and 122ºF (-20ºC to 50ºC). One would hope you don’t need to work in the extremes of this range of temperatures – but you never know!

The display on this machine is 7-inches diagonally, and it works with 1280 x 800 pixels with IPS LCD technology. This panel can ramp up to 500 nits brightness so you’ll be able to operate in direct sunlight.

Unlike the vast majority of Android devices in the world today, this device has an optional barcode scanner, and you can get a full-size USB port via its Gadget Port. Panasonic made this tablet as part of an ecosystem of accessories, including extended battery packs, vehicle docks, a desktop cradle, a multi-tablet desktop cradle, and basically anything that could otherwise work with the Panasonic Toughbook L1 or A3.

This tablet is made for specific use cases, for hardcore workers and in-the-field operations. The Panasonic Toughbook S1 will cost you approximately €1,110/£1,004 plus VAT if you buy it upon release this year. This tablet was released here in May of 2021 and is available now.