Panasonic Toughbook G2 fully rugged two-in-one can survive in the field

Surviving a workday in the field is something that can be challenging for many laptop computers. Having to operate all day in hot, dusty, and often wet conditions is not ideal for most computers on the market. Panasonic has revealed a new Toughbook G2 for the US and Canada. It’s a fully rugged two-in-one detachable tablet with an optional keyboard that features a modular design and user removable expansion packs.

The modular design of the G2 supports evolving demands for manufacturing, retail, transportation, logistics, field services, utility, public safety, and federal agency customers. The machine has increased flexibility and enhanced productivity with three modular expansion areas. The trio of expansion areas can be fitted with up to 36 different xPak combinations allowing the Toughbook G2 to be customized to suit the user’s needs.

Available expansion modules include a serial port, thermal camera, barcode reader, quick-release SSD, and others. G2 is backward compatible with most Toughbook 20 and G1 docking stations. G2 has a 10.1-inch display and uses Intel Core i5 and i7 vPro processors. Windows 10 Pro is available for the operating system.

Since the G2 is designed for work, it features a battery offering 18.5 hours of runtime as standard, covering multiple 8-hour shifts. Panasonic also integrates three programmable buttons allowing easy customization for commonly used applications and shortcuts. Since the G2 has a two-in-one detachable design, it can be used in laptop and tablet modes. In addition, it can be docked or mounted on forklifts, emergency vehicles, and desktops.

Other hardware features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, 16-32 gigabytes of memory, and 512 to 1 terabyte of SSD storage space. Panasonic also offers dual SIM capability with a physical SIM slot and an eSIM. The machine features 88 dB loudspeakers so that audio can be heard on a noisy worksite. A WebCam privacy cover is fitted, and G2 can be purchased with an optional keyboard. The Panasonic G2 starts at $2999.