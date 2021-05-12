Our biggest Battlefield 6 question has just been answered

There are very few details about the next Battlefield game that are out in the open at the moment, but EA and DICE have slowly been revealing more as time goes on. The companies have been teasing a full Battlefield 6 reveal for June, but while we wait for that to roll around, EA has shared one more key detail about the game. In a call with investors following its Q4 2021 earnings report, EA confirmed which platforms Battlefield 6 will run on.

Specifically, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the game will run on last-generation consoles in response to a question toward the middle of the call. “So yes, Battlefield will be available for both current-gen and next-gen as will our sports titles,” Wilson said.

While most of us probably assumed that Battlefield 6 would be available both on next-gen consoles and last-gen ones, it’s nice to have this confirmation. When DICE confirmed Battlefield 6 for a 2021 release back in April, it didn’t mention platforms specifically but said that the game would be “brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs,” leaving some question about the fate of last-gen consoles and whether or not they were being left out in the cold.

That’s not the case apparently, even though in its prepared remarks before the Q&A session, EA indicated that Battlefield 6 was being developed with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in mind. “The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of gameplay – what we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game,” Wilson added.

“And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of players that we can have in the game and the nature of destruction in those only in Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we’re able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises because of the increased processing power in memory and output of the new consoles.”

So, it’s clear that Battlefield 6 will have some obvious improvements when running on next-gen consoles, but with a global chip shortage restricting supply of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 – something that doesn’t seem like it’s going to end anytime soon – it’s nice to have confirmation that those who don’t manage to get a new console by the time Battlefield 6 comes out will still be able to play on last-gen platforms. Here’s hoping we get to see some of the differences between the last-gen and current-gen versions in the lead up to release.