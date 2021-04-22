Two new Battlefield games confirmed by EA and DICE

DICE and EA made a couple of teases regarding the Battlefield franchise today. First up, the two companies gave us some details on the mainline Battlefield game that will be arriving later this year on consoles and PC. They also revealed that a Battlefield game made specifically for mobile devices is in the works, and it’ll be launching at some point in 2022.

While that bit about the mobile game might elicit some eye-rolls from the Battlefield faithful, DICE does say that it’ll a standalone title that’s distinct from the console and PC game debuting later this year. It sounds like Industrial Toys is heading up development on this game with support from DICE, and while there aren’t a bunch of details on it yet, DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson said today that it’ll be “a fully-fledged, skill-based experience.”

As for that upcoming mainline game, Gabrielson’s blog post was most devoid of specific information about the game itself, though he did say that DICE, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg are all working on it. “Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021,” Gabrielson said.

“We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can,” Gabrielson continued. “I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs.”

Sadly, we didn’t get any details about the game’s setting, but hopefully it won’t be too much longer before we have those details as DICE says that its its full reveal is coming “soon.” Meanwhile, that Battlefield mobile game is “entering a testing period” at the moment, so we’ll keep an eye out for more information on that as well.