OPPO Watch 2 launches with Snapdragon Wear 4100 inside

The choice of processors has always been one of the biggest criticisms of the smartwatch market, particularly with Android Wear, now Wear OS. Even today, most models run on very old silicon, even while a newer option has been available for almost a year now. Better late than never, as they say, and OPPO is finally catching up with the OPPO Watch 2, the third smartwatch to run on the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

This could have been the processor that the first OPPO Watch could have used, but, unfortunately, Qualcomm’s and OPPO’s schedules just didn’t sync. OPPO launched its first smartwatch just a month after the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ debuted, meaning that the OEM didn’t have the opportunity to test the processor before the smartwatch hit production.

The OPPO Watch 2 rectifies that by finally giving the smartwatch a more modern chip, but that isn’t its only highlight. It now supports VOOC 2.0 fast charging, which promises a day’s battery life with just 10 minutes of charging. On a full charge, the OPPO Watch 2 advertises four days of use in Smart Mode or 16 days in Power Saver Mode.

The smartwatch has the staples of its kind when it comes to health and fitness, like heart rate tracking, Sp02 monitoring, and even snoring risk assessment. It has plenty of AI-powered features, like intelligently changing its color theme based on what you’re wearing or any other photo you tell it to base its theme on. There are also some visual effects available to customize the smartwatch, but those will also drain the battery a bit.

In China, the OPPO Watch 2 runs on ColorOS for Watch that’s based on an older Android 8.1 Oreo version, but global models will most likely run Wear OS, just like the OPPO Watch. The China-only eSIM variant starts goes for 1,999 RMB ($310) for the 46mm size and 1,499 RMB ($230) for the 42mm size. The OPPO Watch 2 also comes in a Bluetooth-only variant that is available in a 42mm size only for 1,299 RMB ($200).