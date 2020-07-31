OPPO Watch is the stylish new fast-charging king of Wear OS smartwatches

The OPPO Watch has been officially revealed, though you’d be forgiven for having a sense of deja-vu at this Apple Watch-esque wearable. Looking a whole lot like the iPhone-only smartwatch, the OPPO Watch relies on Wear OS by Google – which means, of course, that it’ll work with both iPhone and Android devices – and offers both an integrated LTE option and a super-fast charging feature.

Indeed, OPPO’s decision to opt for such a – let’s be generous here – homage to the Apple Watch distracts from some areas where the OPPO Watch is actually fairly impressive. For a start, the company says, it’s the first smartwatch to use a dual-curved display with the 3D curved 1.91-inch AMOLED on the 46mm version.

That promises quality specs some laptop screens struggle to hit. 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut cover, 500 nits of brightness, and 326 PPI resolution… it may only be a 402 x 476 screen intended for your wrist, but OPPO has made sure it’s one you’re going to want to look at. As for the OPPO Watch 41mm, that has a smaller 1.6-inch display running at 320 x 360 resolution (301 PPI), and lacks the 3D curves.

The frame for both sizes is made from 6000-series aluminum alloy, meanwhile; the 41mm watch has WiFi-only and a plastic back, and is water resistant to 3ATM. It’ll come in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist, and has a plastic back and fluororubber strap. OPPO says its 300 mAh battery should last for 14 days in Power Saver mode, or 24 hours of regular use.

The 46mm OPPO Watch, meanwhile, will come in WiFi-only and LTE eSIM versions, in Black or Glossy Gold. It has a plastic and ceramic back, and is water resistant to 5ATM. There’s a bigger battery, too: 430 mAh which lasts for up to 36 hours on the WiFi-only watch or 30 hours on the LTE version, or 21 days in Power Saver mode.

Inside, there’s Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. As on OPPO’s phones, like the new Reno 4 Pro, there’s fast-charging. A new Watch VOOC Flash Charging system promises 16 hours of power from 15 minutes on the charger. A full charge, meanwhile, takes around 75 minutes.

Sensors include GPS and GLONASS, and there’s always-on heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. OPPO has a series of five minute workout coaching videos too, for squeezing in a session, and there are five workout modes – Fitness Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, and Swimming – with voice coaching and tracking.

Sales of the OPPO Watch kick off from today, in select markets. No word on pricing at this stage, or whether the US is among the countries where the smartwatch will be sold.