OnePlus Watch revealed with two-week battery time

The OnePlus Watch was revealed today with a two-week battery time. This smartwatch was detailed at the same time as the OnePlus 9 smartphone series, but will not be released at the same time as said devices. The OnePlus Watch was announced in two editions, one Classic Edition in Midnight Black, and another Cobalt Limited Edition.

Classic Edition

The OnePlus Watch has a circular touchscreen display, dedicated onboard media storage, and a set of sensors. There’s a microphone and a speaker, which together allow the device to act as a wireless speakerphone (when connected to your smartphone). The speaker also allows the user to play music without the need to connect to any other device.

The OnePlus Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326ppi and works with a 46mm case size. The Classic Edition works with a 316L stainless steel casing with a 2.5D curved glass display up front.

The operating system run by the OnePlus Watch is RTOS (real-time OS, the same software base run by Fitbit and Garmin devices of many shapes and sizes). On top of this is OnePlus’ own take on the software called OnePlus Watch OS. To interact with this software on a smartphone, the user will need to download the OnePlus Health app. This app will be available on the Google Play app store “soon.”

The OnePlus Watch has blood oxygen saturation tracking, sleep tracking abilities, and the ability to charge its battery VERY fast. With the device’s Warp Charge charger (included in the box), a 20-minute charge is said to deliver a full week of battery power.

OnePlus suggests that with the sensors built in to the watch, the wearer will be able to track 110+ workout types. The most visually spectacular of these is “Parkour Mode”, which we’re guessing was the most all-encompassing of the sports one could track with the watch that OnePlus was able to show in video form (you’ll see the reveal video soon).

This device’s water resistance and built-in sensors allow for Swim Tracking, complete with “posture recognition.” The OnePlus Watch has 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, too.

UPDATE: Full sensor set for the watch include the following:

· Acceleration sensor

· Gyroscopic sensor

· Geomagnetic sensor

· Optical Heart Rate Monitor

· Blood Oxygen Sensor

· Ambient Light sensor

· Air Pressure sensor

· Capacitance sensor

Cobalt Limited Edition

The Cobalt Limited Edition OnePlus Watch has a case made of cobalt alloy. OnePlus suggested that this “unique hypoallergenic material” is more corrosion-resistant than traditional stainless steel and twice as hard, to boot.

The watch face of the Cobalt Limited Edition is covered with a “specially-treated sapphire glass.” This glass has a Mohs rating of 9, making the whole package a more long-lasting sort of proposition. OnePlus has not yet revealed the release date or pricing of this Cobalt Limited Edition OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch price and release date

At the OnePlus 9 event, the OnePlus Watch was announced with a release date of April 14, 2021. The Midnight Black Classic Edition OnePlus Watch was given a starting price of approximately $160 USD. This device has 1GB RAM and 4GB internal storage, approximately 2GB of which is available for end-user media.