OnePlus Nord release date event meets first phone imagery

Today OnePlus released the details of their first OnePlus Nord event, the event at which the first OnePlus Nord smartphone will get revealed and tapped with a release date. The NORD branding is in place, and the first images of the phone have been shared. This device is set to remind the world of the origins of the OnePlus brand – or so we’re to understand – one in which the price of the smartphone is far lower than the quality of the device might make one expect.

According to leaks of the smartphone that’ve appeared over the past few weeks, this new OnePlus Nord device could have a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This device wouldn’t quite make it to the image refresh rate of the OnePlus 8 Pro, but is rumored to roll with a 90Hz image refresh rate.

Inside the OnePlus Nord, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G is rumored to appear with an Adreno 620 GPU. That’d allow 5G connectivity, and would be paired with 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM right out the gate. Three cameras are expected to sit at the back of the device, one 2MP (macro), 16MP (ultrawide), and 64GB (wide) with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.

Up front it’s expected that this OnePlus Nord device will have a pair of cameras, one 32MP (wide), the other 8MP (ultrawide). This smartphone will likely have a non-removable 4300mAh battery and USB-C connectivity as well as an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Again, all of these details about the phone’s hardware comes from rumors and anonymous insider tips, so take it all with a grain of salt!

The OnePlus Nord special event is set to take place on July 21, 2020. This event will take place in augmented reality, using a new app called “Nord Launch.” This app is available for download for both Android and iOS device immediately, via the OnePlus Nord AR website. That same site should have the event shown in normal-vision as well.