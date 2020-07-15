OnePlus Nord pre-orders up for 24 hours: How they’ll convince you

If you’ve been following the OnePlus Nord release story for the last few months, you might be interested in owning the device. It’s a low-cost smartphone with features that seem to be far more elite than the phone’s price would imply. It’s a simple proposition, and the OnePlus method for enticing your cash in advance of the device’s full “reveal” event is… shockingly efficient.

Why you’re enticed

OnePlus has always been about that hype. Since the OnePlus One, the OnePlus crew (back when they were still throughouly OPPO-associated) took command of the internet’s love for an outlier, a rebel, a “flagship killer” of sorts.

With the release of the last couple of seasons of OnePlus smartphones, the company’s become willing to make high-end smartphone units. The OnePlus 8 Pro, for example, will cost you at least $899. That’s no budget machine.

With the OnePlus Nord brand and the first OnePlus Nord smartphone, the company’s once again creating a smartphone that appears to be a shocking value – as it needs to be, if OnePlus wants to continue to dominate the Indian smartphone market.

Holding a line at the door

There’s a OnePlus Nord pre-order page out in the wild now that’ll be up and running for approximately 24 hours. If you live in the USA, you cannot access this page. If you live in the UK, you can reserve the right to purchase the phone with a ticket that’ll cost you around 20GPB.

That ticket, or “voucher”, will get you “awesome merch right away” and “a surprise gift, too.” They’ve suggested that “every pre-order comes with exclusive Nord merchandise” and that “the earlier you order, the more merch you’ll get.”

Per OnePlus FAQ, pre-orders get:

• (1st, 2nd round) a “random lifestyle product, a sticker pack, and other mystery gifts”

• (Earliest 3rd round) a “sticker pack and a mystery gift”

• All pre-orders get an invite code and a £20 voucher “that will be sent to you before launch to make sure you secure your Nord”

• Exclusive early packaging

This is very similar to the earliest waves of OnePlus unit sales, where the company had people fighting for the right to purchase their smartphones. This particular pre-order period ends on July 16, 2020, at 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT.

This is the third (of three) pre-order periods. The first wo were “Limited Pre-order” sessions on July 1, then July 8, and today’s is a “Pre-orders for 24 hours” session. UPDATE: Though this third period seemed to be a timed release, OnePlus updated the page to say SOLD OUT!

Pre-orders are limited to the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom.

But not USA

If you live in the USA, you’re going to have to go through some 3rd-party means to attain this smartphone. OnePlus has not suggested yet that they’ll release the OnePlus Nord (the first Nord phone, that is) inside North America, and it’s entirely possible this phone will never be released to the United States’ general population.

So if you live in the USA, move along, nothing to see here! You might, instead, want to take a peek at the OnePlus 8 Review we posted this April 2020. That’ll be all you really need… unless you want to go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.