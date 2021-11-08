OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition release date, price, and features

OnePlus has a new PAC-MAN phone to sell you – or give you, depending on how good you are at the original game. In part to promote the continued availability of the OnePlus Nord 2, and in part to continue the brand’s tradition of interesting brand-name crossovers, this new Nord device features details from the arcade classic PAC-MAN. This new device will be released by the end of the year 2021, and will include some features not generally available to the original phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition features

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition turns the smartphone experience into a game. The phone can be used as a standard smartphone with OxygenOS* built over Android, but it also includes “challenges.” The user is invited to complete challenges in the phone’s system software in order to unlock exclusive content.

This device also has custom PAC-MAN animations for transitions and start-up, as well as PAC-MAN icons for apps. There’ll be special edition wallpapers, both still (static) and animated (and/or dynamic). Wallpapers will be one piece of the “unlocking” experience.

*OxygenOS on this device will be ever-so-slightly different from that of the standard Nord 2. It’s unlikely the differences will be so great that the OS will need separate software updates from the standard Nord 2, but we shall see!

Unlike many “special edition” phones released in the past, this OnePlus Nord PAC-MAN phone won’t just rely on a special protective case to make it special. This device has a different finish on its back, dual-film color, and material – with a unique design with glowing ink elements.

The back features a PAC-MAN maze with glowing elements not unlike what you’d see in some of the most awesome arcade cabinets of yester-year.

Price and Release Date

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be sold for €529, £499, and ₹37,999, depending on your region. There’ll be one iteration, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The pre-order release date for the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be on or after November 11, 2021. It’s expected that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be released by the end of the year 2021.

Above you’ll also see a screengrab from a game available online now at PAC-MAN dot OnePlus. It is there that the company suggests users might be able to attain a phone if they rank high enough on the list of players. Additional rules apply, of course.