OnePlus Nord 2 5G revealed with MediaTek inside

OnePlus revealed a new device this week called the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. This new device has a processor in it made by MediaTek – that’ll be the first OnePlus device with a MediaTek processor inside. The OnePlus Nord line is aimed at bringing affordable smartphones to the public with the OnePlus brand name to assure quality and reliability in software and hardware. With MediaTek inside their devices, it’ll make that proposition slightly more difficult than it was when they were, at first, using the slightly more common Qualcomm.

The customized MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip inside will bring an interesting set of camera abilities to the smartphone in addition to other “AI” features. OnePlus suggested this week that this new processor will bring an “AI-enhanced experience that takes photography, display technology, and gaming to a new dimension.”

If we take a peek at the base specifications for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, we can see what’s quite likely the story for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. This processor works with 8 cores, Arm Cortex-A78, Arm Cortex-A55, and Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. Max display resolution allowed by this chipset is 2520 x 1080, with a max refresh rate at 168Hz!

These specifications are not guaranteed to be in play on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, but the chipset’s specifications indicate that the phone’s brain could handle what’s listed. That also includes a max memory size of 16GB, LPDDR4x, 4266Mbps max memory frequency, with UFS 3.1 storage.

This chipset allows a max camera ISP set at 32MP + 16MP (200MP), and max video capture resolution at 3840 x 2160. We’re also talking Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, and the potential for “true dual 5G” – that’s “True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA).” But we’ll have to wait to see what OnePlus reveals as the actual specifications before we get too deep, here!

There’s also a OnePlus Nord 2 5G “competition” in play, here, that’ll take place between the (strange as this may seem) dates of July 7, 17:00 PM IST to June 22, 12:00 PM IST. It’s strange, since we’re… already beyond the end of that contest if we’re to understand June is June 2021, but we’ve sent a note to OnePlus for clarification – we’ll let you know!

If we go ahead and guess that the June was meant to be July*, we can take a guess at when the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be released – right there near the end of this month.

*UPDATE: It would now appear that OnePlus has made the change here, as the main OnePlus Nord 2 5G page with the listing for this competition states that it’ll take place in 2021.07.07 – 2021.07.22.