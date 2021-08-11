OnePlus foldable Samsung troll done to cut phone price in half

After OnePlus made the effort to troll the smartphone universe this week piggybacking on Samsung’s foldable event, they now have an actual end product. Instead of revealing a foldable device, or a two-display product the likes of which have been released in the past by companies like LG, OnePlus basically played a prank for PR attention. The result was a T-Mobile deal that sort of delivers a 50% promotion for the OnePlus 9 5G.

If you start a new line of service with T-Mobile USA for a OnePlus 5G on a monthly payment plan “and pay the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price at time of purchase,” you can “receive up to $375 back via 24 monthly bill credits.” If you cancel service before the end of the aforementioned 24 months, you’ll need to contact T-Mobile beforehand. If you do not, the credits will stop and the balance on the required finance agreement “is due.”

If you’ve never seen the OnePlus 9 before, take a peek at our OnePlus 9 Review. This review compares the OnePlus 9 to the OnePlus 9 Pro as they appeared when first released earlier this year – March of 2021.

There probably aren’t too many reasons why a person would want to purchase more than one OnePlus 9 5G device from T-Mobile USA. BUT, they have worked that possibility into the promotion, making clear that they’ll limit said promotional price to four devices per person. Just in case you need a backup or three?

Also take a peek at the original troll post from OnePlus. There you’ll also see how it was a joke, but… there is also some indication that OnePlus and/or OPPO could release a device not entirely unlike what they’ve used here to initiate the trolling. Meanwhile Samsung revealed a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone that’ll be released at the tail end of this month, worldwide.