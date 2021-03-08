OnePlus 9 reveal event with Hasselblad confirmed – but there’s a shadow hanging over it

Those of you looking for more information on the OnePlus 9 line of devices will want to mark your calendars for later this month, as OnePlus has announced when it will reveal more about the phones. In addition to confirming the OnePlus 9 event reveal date, OnePlus also announced a new three-year partnership with Hasselblad that will presumably bolster the cameras on OnePlus phones.

OnePlus has set its OnePlus 9 reveal event for March 23rd, 2021 – just over two weeks from today. The teaser OnePlus shared today on Twitter suggests that the team up with Hasselblad will be a major focus of the event – as one would expect – so if you’ve used OnePlus phones in the past and found the camera quality to be lacking, this event could be worth tuning into.

A brilliant future for mobile photography. OnePlus and @Hasselblad are joining forces. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 8, 2021

As always, we’re expecting OnePlus to reveal multiple phones in the OnePlus 9 lineup, and today’s teaser also seemingly confirms that those phones will support 5G. Beyond those tidbits of information, we don’t have any official details on what the OnePlus 9 series will offer. Of course, there have been plenty of leaks about the OnePlus 9 – some of which outed the Hasselblad partnership before it was formally announced – so we might be able to get an idea of what to expect from those.

OnePlus may not be alone in hosting a device reveal event on March 23rd. Earlier today, we heard a rumor that claimed Apple is also plotting a reveal event of its own for March 23rd, and while we’re not necessarily expecting Apple to reveal new phones (those typically come in the fall), OnePlus may not like having to compete for eyeballs.

We’ll see if that Apple event is indeed confirmed for the 23rd and, if it is, whether or not OnePlus has any kind of response to that. Otherwise, be sure to check back here on the 23rd for all you need to know from the OnePlus 9 reveal event.