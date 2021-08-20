OnePlus 9 Pro released in parody Lunchable Snackable pack

OnePlus USA decided they needed to re-promote the OnePlus 9 Pro in time for school opening across the United States. To do so, they’ve packaged up a set of 15 OnePlus 9 Pro units in some familiar graphics and materials. If you grew up in the United States in the 1990s, especially in the Midwest, you know what it is to desire that super simple, neat, nicely boxed dishing of “food” for lunch.

Technically the OnePlus 9 Pro Limited Edition being presented this week is a “Snackable” pack, not a “Lunchable” – but we know this is about sneaky side-stepping of trademark infringement and such. The OnePlus is not in any way, shape, or form, suggesting they’re working with Oscar Mayer for the packaging of their limited edition OnePlus 9 Pro. It’s more of an homage to the once-classic, always-classic packaging from the brand that made entirely too-small packs of “lunch” food popular over the past two decades.

The packaging is a parody of the style and execution of the classic Lunchables pack. In place of the “Lunchables” title, OnePlus has “OnePlus 9 Pro”, with a subtitle “Tech Combinations” in place of “Lunch Combinations.” Instead of a contents title like “Extra Cheesy Pizza,” OnePlus has “Back 2 School Bundle Snack” followed by contents: OnePlus 9 Pro, Warp Cable, and Warp Charge 56T (charging block).

The package nutritional elements are replaced with feature call-outs below the bottom window for the phone, and the normal sticker-circle “15g protein” element is replaced with 5G GAMING”. The only part of this whole puzzle I wish they’d gone through with that doesn’t seem to be present is the rounded corners – they’re just plain ol’ square!

OnePlus is giving a bunch of these away through their USA Instagram account starting on August 23, 2021. The product inside the packaging is identical to what we reviewed earlier this year. Our OnePlus 9 Pro Review showed this March how OnePlus went “all-in on camera and display” for a device that’s more extravagant than any other device the company’s released thus far.