OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro updates bring camera improvements and odd fixes

This week the folks at OnePlus released an update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This update included a set of camera improvements that could make all the difference when it comes to the everyday average camera user’s snapping experience. This new set of updates also includes the standard April security patch set that should be arriving for the masses throughout the month.

For the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus suggests this update will improve “image purity” as well as “ambiance performance.” That’ll be interesting to track, for sure. That along with the claimed improved white balance consistency of the rear camera array, and what OnePlus says is “improved image over-sharpening of the rear camera.” One way or the other!

This update brings OxygenOS 11.2.4.4, including improved charging stability, sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area, and improved temperature control strategy. That last bit is a very interesting way to say OnePlus adjusted the way in which the device decides WHEN to cool itself off. Generally this is done by lowering the peak processing power of the device’s chipset – here it might be something more complicated.

As most updates do, this update fixes “known issues” and improves system stability. It also updates the GMS package of the device (of both devices) to GMS package 2021.03. A few fixes are in the mix here, too, including a Google Fi SIM card situation where there was a “small probability issue” that would stop the phone from accepting incoming calls.

Another fix in the mix was for an issue where the batty icon in the status bar was “abnormally displayed.” That should be fixed now – no more abnormality!

This update is the latest in the already substantial set of updates for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, devices that were only launched just this past month. To check if you have the latest version of the device’s software, head to System Update in OnePlus Settings and tap the “Download & Install Now” button if it’s available. Otherwise you either have the update (11.2.4.4.LE15DA), or you’ll just have to wait longer!