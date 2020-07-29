OnePlus 8T leak shows the way of the future

The next OnePlus smartphone was leaked in part by a benchmark test, weeks if not months before launch. The next OnePlus device was almost certainly going to be the OnePlus 8T, if history served as guide for expectations in the near future. It’s not that surprise that we’re looking for, here – it’s the degree to which OnePlus will change they way they do business in the USA thanks to their launch of OnePlus Nord.

Last year OnePlus released the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, and the “Pro” versions therein. In the spring of 2020, OnePlus released the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. This fall, we have no reason to believe that OnePlus WOULDN’T release a OnePlus 8T (and an inevitable OnePlus 8T Pro).

SEE TOO: Our OnePlus 8 Review (all you need?)

The OnePlus 8T leak this week suggested that this next OnePlus device would have a slightly improved processor the likes of which we saw in the transition last year from OnePlus 7 to 7T. In this case, that means OnePlus 8’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will get an upgrade in the OnePlus 8T to a Snapdragon 865+.

The motherboard included with this smartphone is codenamed “Kona” and does indeed seem to indicate a very likely Snapdragon 865+ designation. The OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro will quite likely get a slightly better set of cameras and ever-so-slightly faster charging abilities.

At the moment, it would seem a safe bet to assume the OnePlus 8T will retain at least 90Hz image refresh display panels as well as 5G connectivity.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus will work with carriers to release this phone on store racks, in physical carrier store locations in the USA. As noted by Phone Arena, the OnePlus 8T could be one of the first phones to launch with Android 11 right out the box, depending on if OnePlus sticks to plan.