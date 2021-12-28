OnePlus 8 gets final feature update for 2021

OnePlus announced the release of its final feature update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in 2021 over the weekend. According to the patch release, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will receive the update in an incremental release over the coming days and weeks.

Photo by SlashGear

Based on the post that OnePlus shared, the update isn’t very large. However, it includes a few fixes for issues that users may have been experiencing on their devices. For starters, OnePlus says that the update provides optimizations for the UI display of the Settings menu. Additionally, it should also resolve an issue with Google Pay and Google Assistant not displaying as expected during the phone’s Setup Wizard.

The update also addresses an issue that was causing WhatsApp to crash on the two devices. Finally, and perhaps one of the most important parts of the update, this release brings OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices to Android security patch 2021.12.

How to get the new update on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro

With the new update, the OnePlus 8 will be updated to version 11.0.10.10.IN21DA for users in India, 11.0.10.10.IN21BA for EU-based users, and 11.0.10.10.IN21AA for Global users. OnePlus 8 Pro users will be updated to 11.0.10.10.IN11DA in India, 11.0.10.10.IN11BA in the EU, and 11.0.10.10.IN11AA for global customers. To download the update, users will want to head into their phone’s settings and then located the check for update option.

If the update has rolled out to your device, it should appear available as an update to the device’s Oxygen OS, which is OnePlus’ signature operating software. While the update isn’t massive by any means, bringing those devices up to Android security patch 2021.12 is a huge step in securing those particular phones against any current exploits or threats.

If you encounter any issues with the update, OnePlus says you can submit feedback via the official forums, or through the Feedback tool built directly into the OnePlus Community application on your device.