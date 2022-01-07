OnePlus 10 Pro release date split: Early photos and color

Today we’re taking a peek at the OnePlus 10 Pro in its first iteration. The release date for the OnePlus 10 Pro is set for China, first – then it’ll be released in several other regions, including the United States, later in the year 2022. For now, OnePlus has revealed specifications and feature details that allow us to get a decent handle on what this phone will be able to do once we see it up close.

Image: OnePlus / OPPO

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

OnePlus decided they’d release information about the OnePlus 10 Pro over the course of a few days here in January of 2022. They started early in the week during CES 2022, and dropped bits of data each day, leading up to the final announcement on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was revealed to have a sizeable 120Hz refresh rate Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO tech inside. This machine has what OnePlus describes as “second-generation LTPO Calibration,” which effectively means they’re claiming it’ll be advanced beyond their otherwise newest device with an LTPO AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro works with reverse wireless charging (so you can use the phone as a wireless charging pad). This phone also has 50W AirVOOC wireless charging for itself, and 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. This phone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery inside.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 mobile platform (processor chipset) will be the brains of this machine, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage (sizes dependent on configuration).

Cameras

The front of this device has a 32MP camera for selfie photos and videos. The back side works with what OnePlus calls a Second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile imaging system. That includes three cameras: 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP, with dual OIS (optical image stabilization).

The Hasselblad Pro Mode that comes with this device’s camera array “is supported on all three of its rear cameras”. Each of the three cameras is enabled with the ability to capture 12-bit RAW imagery with a “Hasselblad Natural Color Solution.”

It’ll be particularly interesting to see how a new mode called “RAW+” works on this device. RAW+ will mix a RAW format with the smartphone’s “computational photography elements.” There’ll also be a Movie Mode that allows the user to capture video on LOG format “without a pre-set picture profile.”

The most ultra-wide sensor of the bunch on the back of the device has a whopping 150-degree field of view. This new extra-wide camera lens works with the software to allow 150-degree capture or a slightly more traditional 110-degree capture, “complete with AI distortion correction” according to OnePlus. There’s also a new Fisheye Mode that OnePlus says will replicated the look of a dedicated fisheye camera – bubbly!

Above you’ll see a gallery of photos OnePlus suggests were captured by the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Billion Color Solution

With the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company aims to deliver Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad tuning “to be applied to over one billion colors.” Each of the three cameras on the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro was given the ability to capture photos in full 10-bit color.

OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro can process photos with 64 times more color than the OnePlus 9 Pro. Compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage as well. With what the OnePlus 10 Pro can capture with this “Billion Color Solution”, the company claims they’re able to “practically remove all color banding from shots.”

OnePlus 10 Pro release dates

The OnePlus 10 Pro release date will be split in at least two – one day for China, one day for the rest of the world. The first OnePlus 10 Pro release date is January 11, 2022. That’s a Tuesday, and it is the day the phone will be released in China in green and black. The North American OnePlus 10 Pro launch date will appear inside the year 2022, or as OnePlus says, “later in 2022”. That goes for India and Europe, as well.