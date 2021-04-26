One ultra-rare Shiny at the Pokemon GO Snap celebration event this week

This week marks the April 30 release of New Pokemon Snap and an event in Pokemon GO to celebrate said release. This event in Pokemon GO will feature Pokemon that’ll also be featured in New Pokemon Snap. This means, for starters, wild spawning Pokemon like Dodrio, Aipom (shiny), Lotad (shiny), Cacnea, and Ducklett. It also means Smeargle in snapshots, and the possibility of a SHINY Smeargle, courtesy of said snapshots.

It’s important to take as many snapshots as you can during this event to make sure you’re seeing as many Smeargle as possible. This may be the absolute best opportunity you’ll ever have to see and/or catch a Shiny Smeargle.

It’s POSSIBLE that you’ll see a Shiny Smeargle at a future event, but there will NOT be a Shiny Smeargle available during non-event times in Pokemon GO. This Shiny Pokemon is NOT like the rest. Most Shiny Pokemon are more common during launch events, then still available (though extremely rare) during non-event times. Shiny Smeargle will not be available after this event unless Niantic specifically re-activates the Shiny version of this Pokemon at a future event.

The original and standard Smeargle has a light tan body with brown accents, white eyes, and a green paint blotch tail. The shiny version of Smeargle is slightly more golden (or closer to the yellow side of tan) with light coffee color accents. He retains the white eyes, but the paint blotch on his tail is red!

This event will also feature some odd Pokemon – Vaporeon, Meganium, and Trapinch. That’s a very strange trio, isn’t it? Of the three, only Trapinch is available as a Shiny Pokemon.

The Pokemon GO “New Pokemon Snap” celebration event will start on Thursday, April 29 at 10AM local time. This event will last until Sunday, May 2 at 8PM local time. This event takes place in the year 2021.