NVIDIA SHIELD TV update fixes the controller bug

This week NVIDIA released a significant update to the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV device collection. This update is called SHIELD Experience Upgrade 8.2.1 (32.8.435.31) and it’s made to address “many quality of life issues reported in the field,” and improves stability and compatibility with “other devices in your home entertainment center.” This is not a beta update, it’s a standard update for all NVIDIA SHIELD TV devices. You’ll find the update appear on your main home screen immediately, if not soon.

The full list of enhancements included with this update is long – we’re mostly interested in the fixes that come with accessory connections. If you’ve been using IR volume control, you might’ve noticed that said volume control stops when Talkback is enabled – that’s fixed. There’s a “Long Press Menu” function fix, and there’s a fix for configuration of IR control with older SHIELD remotes and controllers.

A bug was fixed that deals with IR control after factory reset, and another with IR control wasn’t available after changing language to traditional Chinese. If you’re working with the new SHIELD Remote 2019, there’s a bug fix for volume and play/pause buttons – BFGD style.

The most important fix – if you ask my household, is the following: “[SHIELD TV 2019] Resolves issue where IR control would stop working, requiring reboot to recover.” That’s plagued us for a while!

Other enhancements include the addition or IR power control for projector displays and power/volume for TV brands like Arris, Atyme, BC Acoustique, Dayton, Kora, Monoprice, ONN, Point Source Acoustics, Savant, Sennheiser, SMSL, and Tascam.

This update adds a notification to enable AI-upscaling when upscaling GeForce NOW. This update improves system volume levels when audio is routed to USB DAC or your favorite Bluetooth headset. If you’re all about developer options, this update adds the ability to force HDCP 1.4 compatibility mode – though it still wont work with 4K protected content.

You’ll find the full list of improvements and tweaks over at NVIDIA’s hardware forums right this minute. This is the latest update in a long, long line of updates for the Android TV machine series from NVIDIA called NVIDIA SHIELD TV. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the latest updates to this series of devices.