NVIDIA GeForce drivers name-check CMP 40HX, update hash limits

This week the folks at NVIDIA released Game Ready 446.27 drivers which reference a hash limiter for GPUs. This driver updates the hash limiter specifically for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB. This update is required for the product shipped starting mid-May 2021. In the notes for this update, NVIDIA references the article they released in February by the name of “GeForce Is Made for Gaming, CMP Is Made to Mine.”

It’s quite possible this update – and continued work on this hash limiter situation – means NVIDIA is closer than expected to revealing and releasing their new CMP lineup of devices. In release notes for this driver update, Supported NVIDIA Desktop Products are listed. In said list, both NVIDIA CMP 40HX and NVIDIA CMP 30HX are listed with Turing architecture.

NVIDIA also lists NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, and 3090. This update has minimum hard disk space of “1.5x the size of the installation download” in order to “accommodate extracted and temporary files.”

It’s also important to note that NVIDIA recommends that users remove NVIDIA nTune from their computer before installing this driver. They suggest that “after the driver install is complete, you can reinstall NVIDIA nTune.”

This update also brings support for Directx 12 Agility SDK and brings security updates for driver components. This update is also recommended for those looking to make the most of Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition. This update adds additional ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0. Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village gain “optimal support” with this update.

Several other issues are fixed with this update, including an NVIDIA Reflex related set of performance issues with Rainbow Six Siege. Another issue had to do with in-game FPS and limiting said FPS to the display refresh rate when Vertical sync is set to off. This update also addresses the “crash or fail to launch” issue a previous driver had with Rigid Gems / Prapar3D.