Nokia X20 and X10 bring affordable 5G without the Android update flaw

HMD Global has revealed its latest Nokia Android phones, including 5G connectivity at roughly $360 prices, and longer update commitments than most low-cost devices deliver. The new Nokia X20 and X10, Nokia G20 and G10, and Nokia C20 and C10 collectively make up HMD’s biggest single Nokia launch in one go, while a new MVNO will throw in service too.

Nokia X20 and X10

High-end models of the new range, both the X20 and X10 use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G platform. Announced back in January, it’s the first of the 400-series to offer 5G Sub-6 GHz. What’s notable here is that, while we’ve seen affordable Android phones before – and even a few with 5G – HMD Global is trying to make sure that the software lasts as long as the hardware, with a new OS update commitment

Both phones run Android 11 using the Android One interface, with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ screen. The X10 has a 48-megapixel quad camera, while the X20 has a 64-megapixel camera plus a 32-megapixel front camera. With Dual Sight, it can activate them simultaneously. Both phones should manage two days of battery life, HMD says.

The Nokia X20 will be priced from 349 euro ($405) with 6GB memory / 128GB storage, with a more expensive 8GB/128GB version available. The X10, meanwhile, will be offered in 6/64GB, 6/128GB, and 4/128GB configurations, from 309 euro ($360). They’ll go on sale in select markets from May and June, respectively.

Nokia G20, G10, C20, and C10

The G10 and G20 slot into HMD’s G-series of Nokia phones, with even longer battery life: up to three days, the company claims. They have side-fingerprint sensors and a 6.5-inch display. The G20 has a triple rear camera system, while the G20 steps up to a 48-megapixel main camera and OZO surround sound.

The G20 will go on sale from May from 159 euro ($185) while the G10 will arrive in April from 139 euro ($160).

Finally, the C10 and C20 are focused on the affordable end of the scale. They run Android 11 Go Edition on a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and will go on sale from June and April, respectively, at 75 euro ($87) for the C10 and 89 euro ($99) for the C20.

Nokia Updates

As well as the six new phones, HMD Global is also updating its software commitment for Nokia devices. The C-series will get two years of quarterly security updates, but the G-series and X-series will boost that to three years of security updates.

As for the OS, the G-series will get two years of Android updates, HMD Global says. The X-series, meanwhile, will get three years of OS updates, and an extended warranty.

HMD Mobile

Today’s launch isn’t just about handsets, though, but also a new carrier. HMD Global is launching in the UK first, from the end of April, as an MVNO relying on the EE network. As with current Nokia phones, the focus will be affordability.

Plans will start from £6.50 ($8.25) per month for unlimited UK/EU calls and texts, and 1GB data, and run all the way up to 25GB of data per month. Full details will be announced closer to launch, along with a new HMD Mobile app for data use tracking, support, and other features.